Robert Anders
Dearborn Heights - Age 77 June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Georgette. Dear father of Robert (Abby), Shane (Julie) and Bill (Angela). Loving grandfather of Jack, Sam, Luke, Arden, William, Shane and Molly. Dearest brother of Ray, Marie (Leroy Howard, and the late Mary (Don) Droege, Montie Kerley and Fred. Robert was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for his family - which led to years of coaching, creating memories and lifetime bonds. Robert retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years, and for those who knew Robert understood he could never really stop working. His retirement from Ford left him time to enjoy golfing with friends and his family, golfing trips, family trips with his grandchildren and time to travel with his wife of 52 years and love of his life Georgette. Robert will be truly missed by those he has left behind, but never will he be forgotten. Visitation Friday 3 pm until the 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Divine Child School. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.