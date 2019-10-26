|
Robert B. Brzezinski, Jr.
Livonia - Jr., Brzezinski, Robert B. of Livonia, age 57, October 25, 2019.
Beloved husband of Stacy for 32 years. Loving father of Robert "Tripp" (Riley), Michael and his loyal Athena. Dear son of Camille and the late Honorable Robert Brzezinski. Brother of Steve and Tom Brzezinski. Nephew of Patty the late David Zielinski. Cousin of Scott, John and Matthew Zielinski. A Visitation will be held at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 1 - 8 PM with a Scripture Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Wednesday from 9 AM until Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory of Bob at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019