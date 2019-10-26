Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aidan Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brzezinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Brzezinski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Brzezinski Jr. Obituary
Robert B. Brzezinski, Jr.

Livonia - Jr., Brzezinski, Robert B. of Livonia, age 57, October 25, 2019.

Beloved husband of Stacy for 32 years. Loving father of Robert "Tripp" (Riley), Michael and his loyal Athena. Dear son of Camille and the late Honorable Robert Brzezinski. Brother of Steve and Tom Brzezinski. Nephew of Patty the late David Zielinski. Cousin of Scott, John and Matthew Zielinski. A Visitation will be held at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 1 - 8 PM with a Scripture Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Wednesday from 9 AM until Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory of Bob at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now