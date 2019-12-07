|
Robert Baron
Baron, Robert , Age 83, December 7, 2019. Loving husband of Ann. Dear father of Kim (Mark) Reilly and Kelly (Tim) Armstrong. Beloved grandfather of Kyle and Shawn Reilly and most beloved Papa of Heather Armstrong. Brother of Rosemarie Timm, John and Michael Baron. Uncle to many. The family suggests donations to American Diabetes Assoc. or . Visitation Tuesday, December 10 from 2pm to 8pm at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 31551 Ford Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 11 at 11am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5885 N. Venoy Rd. Westland. Please share a memory of Robert at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019