Services
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
Robert "Skip" Bate

Robert "Skip" Bate Obituary
Robert "Skip" Bate

- - Robert Bate, passed away on March 22, 2019, age 92. Loving husband of Angela, beloved father of Robert (Marie), Gwen, Pamela (William) Sines, Cheryl Viviano, David (Kimberly) and Michael. Proud Papa of Lindsey, Sondra, Benjamin, Joshua, Jacob, Ryan, Joseph, Eric, William, Robert, Carmella and Westin. Dear sister of Barbara D'Haem. Sister-in-law's Lillian and Rose. U.S. Navy Veteran, Post Commander of Amvets Post 121.Funeral Mass, St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Instate at 9:30am



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 2, 2019
