Robert Boyer Oaks
Robert Boyer Oaks, 82, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born to Howard and Margaret Oaks on September 21,1937. Beloved husband of Nancy (McSweeney) Oaks for 58 years. Cherished father of Kathleen (James) Wagner, Maureen (Michael) Donahue, Robert Oaks, Margaret Brink and Terrence (Jessica) Oaks. Loving grandfather of 11. Dearest brother of the late Nancy Vinton and dear uncle to James (Tina) Vinton. Leaves behind a multitude of family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in his honor at a later date. Donations can be made to Angela Hospice, The Capuchins or . Please share a memory with the family at www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020