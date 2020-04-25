Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Oaks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Boyer Oaks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Boyer Oaks Obituary
Robert Boyer Oaks

Robert Boyer Oaks, 82, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born to Howard and Margaret Oaks on September 21,1937. Beloved husband of Nancy (McSweeney) Oaks for 58 years. Cherished father of Kathleen (James) Wagner, Maureen (Michael) Donahue, Robert Oaks, Margaret Brink and Terrence (Jessica) Oaks. Loving grandfather of 11. Dearest brother of the late Nancy Vinton and dear uncle to James (Tina) Vinton. Leaves behind a multitude of family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in his honor at a later date. Donations can be made to Angela Hospice, The Capuchins or . Please share a memory with the family at www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -