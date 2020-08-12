Robert Cadez
Cadez, Robert A. August 10, 2020. Age 78 of Dearborn. Beloved son of the late Rudolph and Katherine Cadez. Loving cousin. Robert will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:30- 4:30 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
in Robert's honor. Please share memories and leave condolences on Robert's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Please note: Due to current Covid-19 safety precautions, we can only accommodate 10 people at one time inside the funeral home for visitation. Friends and family may come in and out to pay respects on a rotating basis. We ask that all visitors wear a mask or face covering when entering the funeral home or church, for your safety and the safety of the family.