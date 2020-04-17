|
|
Robert Charles Bazzell
An affinity for cars, a mathematical mind, deep curiosity, and a high school shop teacher with an eye for talent propelled Robert Charles Bazzell from the Oklahoma "Dust Bowl" to a career as an automotive executive who led projects around the globe.
Bazzell, 88, died April 9, 2020, in Novi, Michigan, from complications of Alzheimer's and covid-19.
Bazzell was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Oklahoma City, to Robert S. and Trula F. Bazzell, a Southern Baptist minister and a lay leader. The family served churches in Oklahoma, except for a nearly three-year period during World War II when Robert served overseas as a U.S. Army chaplain.
Bazzell worked as a paperboy, built model airplanes, and graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Class of 1950. On a family trip to California in 1947, Bazzell (then 15, and without a driver's license) helped drive the family car along Route 66, an experience which kindled lifelong interests in cars and travel.
A high school shop teacher recognized Bazzell's mechanical ability and suggested he apply to the General Motors Institute in Michigan. Bazzell attended GMI for three years and then, at his parents' request, returned home and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1955. He later earned advanced degrees in automotive engineering and business administration.
Bazzell married the former Carole Ann Murray on June 4, 1955, in Flint, Michigan, and they had five children. His work at Chrysler, and then General Motors, took the family to Bogota, Colombia, for four years. He traveled around the world on GM business including Eastern Europe and Russia in the early 1990s. His last overseas post was to Switzerland from 1989 until 1991. He retired from GM in 1997.
Bazzell's interests included genealogy, international travel, languages, computer technology, golf, skiing, and boating. He brought his extended family together each summer for gatherings in western Michigan.
He's survived by wife Carole, brother David (Trisha), children Mary Teresa "Terry" Sears, Mark Bazzell (Cheryl), Martha Hirschman (Dave), son-in-law Michael Spruit, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son Andrew Bazzell and daughter Kathleen "Katy" Spruit.
A service will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the or to the Fox Run Resident Care Fund, 41200 Fox Run Road, Novi, Michigan 48377.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020