Robert Dale "Bob" Burke



Robert Dale "Bob" Burke was born in Detroit, Michigan on Mothers Day, May 14, 1939 to Harvey and Edna Burke, He attended school there and enlisted in the US Air Force when he was 17 years old. While assigned to the 59th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Goose Bay, Labrador, as an Instrument Repairman, Bob began his life long passion for military aircraft and in the years to follow became a walking library on the history of WWII. After completing his military service he moved to San Francisco and became a proud member of the Operating Engineers, Local 3 and has been a member for 56 years. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator.



He met his future wife, Margaret, in San Francisco. The City was a special place in the 1960's and they enjoyed everything it offered. They were married in 1967 at St. Monica's Catholic Church in the Richmond District where they both lived. A loving and thoughtful husband, Bob supported her ambition as she pursued her career in San Francisco. They thought of their life together as the most important thing they would ever do and were married 53 years. Lucky to have him in her life she loved him always and knew this love was returned. His death leaves an unspeakable sadness.



Bob's hobbies always centered around airplanes. He belonged to the Commemorative Air Force, Golden Gate Wing, Oakland, whose mission it is to promote and preserve the history of World War II aviation. He also belonged to AMOS (Associated Modelers of Sacramento) whose members fly radio controlled airplanes. Throughout his life in California he regularly attended the Reno Air Races, enjoying the benefits of The Checkered Flag Club.



Bob loved all animals, great cars, good food, good music and football. Like good German-Irishmen everywhere, in his youth he enjoyed a good stiff drink. He and Margaret were the last owners of the Circle G Ranch in Livermore before the developers made them an offer and they moved to town. A favorite store, Costco, occupies space in the acreage surrounding the area now. They had enjoyed raising sheep, horses and always had a dog or two. Bob was interested in everything and made the most of his 81 years. His sense of humor never failed him.



Bob passed away on September 28, 2020 in Roseville, CA. Margaret was by his side as always. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Sisters Shirley and Jeanette and Brother Harvey. He is survived by his wife Margaret, Sister Marilyn and Brother James.



Due to the Corona Virus restrictions there will not be a celebration of life at this time.



Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Placer County SPCA, 200 Tahoe Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678.









