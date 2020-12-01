Robert Dew
St. Clair Shores - Robert David Dew, age 97, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020, after saying "it'll be any day now" since the early 2000s. Born on October 12, 1923 in Detroit to Robert H. Dew and Margaret Sharon Dew. Bob walked up hill both ways to St. Philip Neri school in Detroit where he was senior class president. Following their first date at a weenie roast on Belle Isle, he became the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Veronica "Bonnie" Dew (Urquhart). Loving father to Kathleen Kool, Maureen (Mark) Anthony, and the late Paul. Cherished grandfather to Margaret Dunn (Rob), Karen Bode (Eric), Brian Anthony (Julie), Erin Anthony, and Mary Anthony. Adored great grandfather of seven. He was a World War II veteran stationed in the South Pacific and a proud retiree of the Detroit Fire Department. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church. An avid bowler, golfer, and friend to so many, even if claimed he liked to stay home alone. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for building model ships, dollhouses and birdhouses, and will be missed by many. He enjoyed volunteering at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, so in lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorials to the Capuchin Soup kitchen1820 Mount Elliott Street Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com