Robert Dundon
- - Robert passed away at the age of 76 on May 25, 2019 in Boyne City at his home on Walloon Lake. Formerly of Bloomfield Hills. Bob was a well-respected realtor for 45 years. He loved working with his many clients and was always willing to help his fellow agents and others in the business. He enjoyed gardening, going on long, challenging walks of five miles or more a day, and attending his children and grandchildren's athletic events. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Blackwell) for 50 years. Loving father of Mark (Olena), Michael (Adriane), Caroline, and the late Christopher (Denise). Dear grandfather of Nathaniel, Evan, Henry, Anna Catherine, Nicholas, Lucy, and Amelia. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes appreciated to Dawn Farm or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
