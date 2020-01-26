|
Robert E. Lewis Sr.
Warren - Robert E. Lewis Sr., age 91, passed away January 24, 2020.
Robert was the beloved husband of Elaine for 68 years. Loving father of Patricia, Jacqueline (David), Robert Jr. (Bernadette), Kenneth, Richard (Ann), and James. Proud grandfather of Thomas (Debra), Rebecca (Mike), Lisa, Robert III, Steven, and Lauren. Devoted uncle to thirteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William and Ann Lewis and his brothers William Jr., Richard and sister Mary Lou Badger.
Robert served as a firefighter in the U.S. Army from 1947-49. He worked in the engine design group for the Chrysler Corporation for over five decades. He was an active member of St. Sylvester Parish for many years, serving as an eager volunteer, joyful choir member, and baseball coach. Above all, he loved his family, cars, Detroit sports, and golfing at the lake with his family and Chrysler colleagues.
Visitation Tuesday, January 28 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. In state Wednesday 10:00 a.m., funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 Twelve Mile Road, Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot Street, Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020