|
|
Robert E. Stein
Rochester - Of Rochester, age 80, November 17, 2019.
Husband of Loraine for 33 years. Father of Robert (Cheryl) and Christine (Joe). Step-father of Tracey (Kirk) and Shannon. Grandfather of Robert, Brittany (Michael) and Nathan. Great grandfather of Aubrey.
Bob was a Die Maker at Ford Motor Co. for 42 years. He had a great sense of humor, always saw the funny side of life. He will be greatly missed. Per Bob's wishes there will not be a service.
Please share a memory of Bob at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019