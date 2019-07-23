|
Robert Edwin Reid, Sr., M.D.
- - Robert Edwin Reid, Sr., M.D.(87) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at his Elk Rapids home surrounded by family and friends. He battled Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for years with strength and dignity.
Bob attended the University of Michigan and graduated in 1954; Summa cum laude, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Beta Kappa and as an Angel Scholar. Bob was a life long Wolverine sports fan. In 1968 he was a Charter member of the Victors Club that recruited Bo Schembechler. On September 11, 1954 Bob and Nancy were married at the Royal Oak First United Methodist Church. He started medical school at U of M the following Monday and graduated in 1958 with honors, Alpha Omega Alpha. In July he started his rotating internship at Royal Oak William Beaumont Hospital. He completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency at Beaumont in June 1962. In 1963 he joined Harold W. Longyear, M.D. in the practice of OB/GYN.
In his long career, He enjoyed the excitement of delivering a newborn and loved mentoring residents and stressing to them the importance of putting the patient first and foremost. He was honored in 1990 for his support in the development of The Center for Human Development. In 2002 the Board of Governors of William Beaumont Hospital Research Institute recognized him for service and Outstanding leadership. Bob held many administrative positions at Beaumont culminating with him serving from 1997 as Executive Vice President & Corporal Medical Director of the William Beaumont Hospital Corporation. At the time of his retirement in 2003, the "Family Birth Center" was dedicated to him with a dedication wall and portrait.
PaPa, as he was lovingly called, is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Nancy Reid; his daughter, Laura Cameron (Craig Cameron, D.D.S); daughter Sue Parisi Faiver, D.D.S. (Tom Faiver, D.D.S.); son, Robert E. Reid, Jr., M.D. (Sophia Bootz). 6 Grandchildren: Michael Cameron (Kyle Barden); Jennifer Morgan (Rob Morgan); Michael Parisi (Alysha Bowman), Pippa Reid, Winston Reid, and Uma Reid. 2 Great Granchildren: Cameron Morgan and Rowe Cameron.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Royal Oak First United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 13th at 2PM. Memorials can be sent to Munson Hospice of Traverse City, Cure PSP, Beaumont Health Foundation, or The Royal Oak First United Methodist Church.
