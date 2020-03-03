Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd.
Birmingham, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd.
Birmingham, MI
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd.
Birmingham, MI
Robert Ernewein Cm Sgt Usaf Ret. Sr. Obituary
Robert Ernewein, Sr. CM Sgt USAF Ret.

Age 78 March 3, 2020

Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loving father of Robert Ernewein, Kellie (Patrick) Setsuda, and Kathleen (Scott) Szafranic. Grandfather of Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, Krysta, and Joseph. Brother of the late Shirley Gugino and the late Sally Ernewein. Funeral at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, Friday, March 6th, 11am. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Friends may visit at church Thursday, March 5th, 2-8pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
