Robert Ernewein, Sr. CM Sgt USAF Ret.
Age 78 March 3, 2020
Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loving father of Robert Ernewein, Kellie (Patrick) Setsuda, and Kathleen (Scott) Szafranic. Grandfather of Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, Krysta, and Joseph. Brother of the late Shirley Gugino and the late Sally Ernewein. Funeral at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, Friday, March 6th, 11am. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Friends may visit at church Thursday, March 5th, 2-8pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020