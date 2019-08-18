|
Robert Eugene Julin
Lake Orion - Robert Eugene Julin, 85, of Lake Orion MI entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born on April 11, 1934 in Detroit Michigan, the son of Diuedonne and Leona Julin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Julin, his children: Robert (Janice) Julin, Amy (David) Nacy and Beth (Robert) Albrecht. He has five grandchildren, Michael (Joselyne), Ashley (Cliff), Leigh, Logan, Lindsey, one great granddaughter, Mia, and a brother, Diuedonne (Don) Julin.
As a young man, he enlisted in the US Army and served as a military policeman. After his honorable discharge, he went on to work as an auto-body mechanic at Niblicks Collision. It was at Niblicks where he met his bride, the daughter of the owner. He later worked and retired from Butlers Collision in Roseville.
Bob spent the better part of his life living in St. Clair Shores, where he raised his family. When he retired, he moved to Lake Orion into his dream house on two and half acres.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and he instilled a love of nature in all of his family. He loved hunting, boating, fishing, camping and downhill skiing. He continually preached safety and preparedness to all. He was known to many as "Mr. Safety". If you needed a raincoat or extra gloves, Bob had it.
Bob always had a quirky sense of humor. He had several sayings he regularly used: "No my job"; "Cut it three times and it's still too short" were just a couple.
He had a love for dogs, just like his wife (not that he had a choice!). During his lifetime, he owned well over a dozen dogs, fostered several others and loved each and every one of them.
He had a sweet tooth; he was known to sample every dessert available at holiday gatherings. He had a nightly ritual of eating a bowl of ice cream before bed.
Bob was very friendly and helped anyone who needed it. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.
Upon his request, the family has donated his body to Wayne State Medical Program, even in his death he will continue to help and teach others.
The family held a private Celebration of Life. A Mass will be dedicated to Bob and be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at a later date. The family asks that any donations be given to the Alzheimer's Society in Bob's name.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019