Robert F. Eagan

Robert F. Eagan

Dearborn - Robert F. Eagan, a proud Korean War Veteran, age 92, of Dearborn, peacefully passed away at home on March 12, 2020. Loving father of James (Laura) and Ellen, beloved husband of the late Mary (1976) and partner of the late Dorothy (2010). Loved by Dorothy's children Deb, Tom, Mike, Pat, and their families. Survived by his grandchildren Jason, Kimberly and Adam. Also survived by great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family at his cottage in Caseville. Bob's Life Celebration will be planned at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
