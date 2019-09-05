Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Road
Berkley, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Road
Berkley, MI
Robert F. Wilcox Obituary
Robert F. Wilcox

Detroit - Robert F. Wilcox, age 84 of Detroit, passed away Sept. 3, 2019]. Beloved husband of Madeline. Loving father of Dawn (Randy) Forbes, Denise (David) Hamilton, and Bradford Campbell. Proud grandfather of Natalie (Steve) McBrayer. Robert was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Detroit for 75 years. He loved the Lord and his church. He was a longtime Firefighter for the city of Detroit on Engine 3 Ladder 3. He also served in the US Naval Reserve-Submarine Division for 23 years. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 2 PM until 7 PM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 blks. W of Woodward). Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery, Beverly Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 1706, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061 and/or the Detroit Firemen's Fund, 1301 Third St., Suite #329, Detroit MI 48226. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
