Robert Franklin Rasmussen

Robert Franklin Rasmussen Obituary
Robert Franklin Rasmussen

Shelby Township - Robert Franklin Rasmussen a long-time resident of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his daughter Karen (Jeffrey) Blohm, son Gary (Laurie) Rasmussen, 7 grandchildren, and loving friends and neighbors, including long-time friend Marian. He is preceded in death by his wife Lucille (July 9, 1992), his parents, and his four siblings. Friends may visit at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel, 48271 Van Dyke Avenue (between 21 and 22 Mile Roads), Shelby Township, Michigan 48317, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
