Lapeer - Robert "Bob" Frederick Zorn of Lapeer (formerly Lake Orion/Rochester), Michigan passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, dear son Mark (Holly) Zorn, cherished granddaughter Sherie Mann and great-granddaughters Alexis and Annalynn Mann. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters. Cremation has taken place. A military memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
