|
|
Robert G. Hodges
Robert Gerrie Hodges died on April 1, 2020 at the age of 85 in Merida, Mexico. A longtime resident of Grosse Pointe Park, Bob was born on January 26, 1935 in Detroit. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Chappell on June 28, 1958. Joyce died on April 2, 2000. He leaves his two children, Avis and Heather, his longtime significant other, Mary Lou Martin and innumerable friends and colleagues. Bob was, predeceased by his parents Milton and Viola Hodges. Bob loved his family and loved to be around people.
He was a great conversationalist and was always ready to discuss history, politics and any other topics of interest. Bob was an owner of and aficionado of Corvettes. He purchased his first Corvette in 1959 and always had a Corvette until his passing. One of his passions was travel. Bob flew on the Concorde, Cruised the Atlantic on the Queen Mary and on one of his many trips, he and his wife Joyce traveled around the world. He loved learning about different cultures and meeting people. He made friends easily and often. Many of his friends described Bob as their best friend.
Bob served in the Naval Reserve for ten years starting in 1953. He practiced law for all of his adult life and served as one of the youngest delegates of the Michigan Constitutional Convention from 1961 to 1962. He was active in the Michigan Democratic Party and served the people of Michigan as a Workers Compensation Administrative Law Judge. He was a partner for many years with the Sachs Waldman Law Firm in Downtown Detroit. As a Workers Compensation Attorney, he loved that he could help working people.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic a memorial celebration and reception will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020