Robert Gillingham Dillon
Robert Gillingham Dillon (95), longtime Ann Arbor resident passed away April 22, 2020 in Canton, MI from Covid 19 complications. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis J, Dillon. Bob is survived by his children; Barbara Dillon, David (Maggie) Dillon and Patti (Daryl) Balchan and by his grandchildren; Liz (Mark) Fury, Katie (Steve) DeDyne, Steve (Tori) Balchan, Melinda Balchan, Rich Balchan, and by a great-grandson; Leo Vincent Balchan.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the House by the Side of the Road; 2051 S. State St., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104 housebyroad@gmail.com.
Because of social distancing protocols, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
For obituary, to share memories or to leave condolences on Bob's guest book please visit https://turowskifuneralhome.com/.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.