Farmington Hills - Robert Govan passed away July 16, 2019 at the age of 64. He was the loving husband of Lee Ann for 25 years; devoted father of Kara Rose; cherished brother of Thomas (Tracy), James (Mary), Dianne (Daniel) Linnen and the late Richard (Linda) Govan; dear brother-in-law of Mark (Roxanne) Flynn and Colleen Flynn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patricia Govan. Robert was beloved by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Robert was very generous and loved by all who knew him. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed immensely. Visitation Thursday, July 18th, from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie in state Friday, July 19th, at 9:30 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to Michigan Medicine Research in his name.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 17, 2019