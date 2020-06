Robert I. LesserBloomfield Hills - Robert I. Lesser, 95, of Bloomfield Hills, died peacefully with his daughter at his side, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine Hochstim Lesser and Lois Zamler. Survived by his loving daughter, Ellen Lesser Siegel (Dr. Les Siegel), Carolyn Jane Lesser, Nancy Lesser Eisner of blessed memory; cherished stepchildren Craig Zamler (Kim Curran Zamler), Dr. David R. Zamler (Deidre Zamler), Diane Zamler Henninger, Sherwin E. Zamler of blessed memory (Monica Bisignano Zamler); his beloved grandchildren Dr. Michael J. Siegel (Dr. Bianca Siegel), Eric Siegel, Steven Siegel, Lyndsey Desmond (Kyle Desmond), Kerri Burr (Peter Burr), Casey Agnew (Chris Agnew), Shelley Cain (George Cain), Julie Zamler, Joseph Henninger (Kaitlyn Henninger), Dayna Henninger, Daniel Zamler, Sarah Zamler, Noah Zamler; great-great-grandchildren Sebastian Siegel, Oliver Siegel, Dylan Desmond, Ryley Desmond, Charles Burr, Avery Burr, Ben Agnew, Allison Henninger, Joey Henninger. Robert was the beloved son of Jack and Anna Lesser of blessed memory; brother Dr. Morton B. Lesser of blessed memory (Elaine Lesser of blessed memory), and sister Hyla Offen of blessed memory (Sam Offen of blessed memory). Survived by many nieces and nephews, Dr. James Lesser (Joani Lesser), Dr. Lanny Lesser (Deborah Lesser), Jeffrey Lesser (Sheryl Lesser), Gail Offen (Dr. Randle Samuels), and Jerry Offen (Karen Offen); many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Ellen Lesser Siegel and Dr. Les I. Siegel along with their family, are deeply grateful and thank the devoted and loving Caregivers and Staff of Sunrise of Bloomfield, The Community VNA Hospice, and The Jewish Hospice of Michigan, especially Rabbi Joseph Krakoff and Natalie Rosenfield R.N. Private Family Graveside Service Monday, June 29, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com