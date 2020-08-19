1/1
Farmington - Robert J. Abraham, age 93, of Farmington, passed away August 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Bob (Marianne Lilly), Mary (David) Grayson, Tom (Kristen), and Paul (Joseph Blount) Abraham. Dear grandfather of Robert, Patrick, Whitley and Clara. Robert was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and longtime member of Meadowbrook Country Club and Farmington Area Jaycees. Visitation Sunday, Aug. 23, 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Monday, Aug. 24, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Farmington. www.mccabefuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
24
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
