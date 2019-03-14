|
Robert J. Briskey
- - Robert J. Briskey (age 91) "Tomato" March 9, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia. Father of Robert "Yippy" (Ann Marie) and Susan (James) Briskey.
Grandfather of Brian and Jennifer (Jason) Kohl. Great Grandfather of Olive, Eloise, Adelaide, and Magdalen. Brother of Michael (Delphine), Elsie Weiss, and the late Tony, Margie, Sister Mary Grace, James, Dorothy, Harry, Lorraine, and Stella. Visitation Friday from 2-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Rd, Warren MI 48092. Lying in state Saturday at 10:30 until time of funeral mass at 11 AM at St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 28353 Hebert, Madison Heights MI 48021. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019