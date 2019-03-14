Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
28353 Hebert
Madison Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
28353 Hebert
Madison Heights, MI
Robert J. Briskey Obituary
Robert J. Briskey

- - Robert J. Briskey (age 91) "Tomato" March 9, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia. Father of Robert "Yippy" (Ann Marie) and Susan (James) Briskey.

Grandfather of Brian and Jennifer (Jason) Kohl. Great Grandfather of Olive, Eloise, Adelaide, and Magdalen. Brother of Michael (Delphine), Elsie Weiss, and the late Tony, Margie, Sister Mary Grace, James, Dorothy, Harry, Lorraine, and Stella. Visitation Friday from 2-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Rd, Warren MI 48092. Lying in state Saturday at 10:30 until time of funeral mass at 11 AM at St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 28353 Hebert, Madison Heights MI 48021. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019
