Robert J. Machus
Naples - Robert John Machus was born March 25, 1938 and passed away May 5, 2020. He was 82 years old.
He was the son of Harris and Elaine Machus and was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Nina for 38 years and friends for 72 years having attended schools together.
Bob is also survived by his two sons from his former wife, Jean, Robert John Machus, Jr and Harris Eric Machus (Holly) and two step-children, John Studebaker (Kim) and Kristen Studebaker. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hans, Sabrina, Spencer Machus and Amanda (Karl) and Murphy Studebaker.
Bob served in the US army as first lieutenant in the second armor division. Robert graduated from Stanford University as well as the University of Michigan Law School. He practiced law for several years and then took over his father's business, the Machus Restaurants and Pastry Shoppes.
Bob and Nina then retired to Naples, Florida. He was a member of the Birmingham Athletic Club (former president) and the Royal Poinciana Golf Club.
Bob served also as president of the Birmingham, Michigan Community House, and served on several boards.
Above all, he was an extremely generous, gregarious, kind man with an abundance of good friends.
He loved golf, skiing, reading, squash and tennis.
Memorial tributes can be sent to Cranbrook Schools, 39221 Woodward Avenue Bloomfield Hills, Mi. 48304 or Christ Church Cranbrook 470 Church Rd. Bloomfield Hills, Mi. 48304.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.