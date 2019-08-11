Services
Robert Pesta
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Clarkston - Robert J. Pesta of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; August 8, 2019; age 76; devoted husband of Donna for 54 yrs; wonderful father of Marianne (Shawn) Look, Kirk (Denise), Bobby, Jerry, Kristi & Bridget (Justin) Hugelier; cherished grandpa of Camden, Jarod, Olivia, Noah, Sarah, Allie, Gabby, Lilly & Ronald; loving brother of Ken (Karen) & Nancy (Eric) Andrzejak. Robert retired as an engineer from HED, Southfield and was an avid golfer. Friends may visit at LEWIS E. WINT & SON FUNERAL HOME, CLARKSTON Tuesday 3:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at church at 9:30am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
