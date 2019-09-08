Services
More Obituaries for Robert Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Peterson

Robert J. Peterson Obituary
Robert J. Peterson

Grosse Pointe Park - Robert J. Peterson, 86, of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, died August 28, 2019, in Morton Grove, IL. Retired Principal of Fraser, Michigan Public Schools; Dr. Peterson was a musician, avid tennis player and golfer; member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity; and retired Captain, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Camille S., nee Schooff; dear father of Drew (Cyndi), Robert Jr. (Suzanne), Jeffrey, Jennifer (Michael) Kalas, and Bradford (Kirsten); loving grandfather of sixteen; fond brother-in-law of Kenneth and Betsy Schooff, Carol and Henry Zeiter, and Judy and Rodney Shroyer. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org), 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD, 21201. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
