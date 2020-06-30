Robert J. Sanderson . Iii
1968 - 2020
Robert J. Sanderson III.

Robert J. Sanderson III., born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on January 7th, 1968. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on June 28th, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters Britanie J. Sanderson (Mark), Tonie M. Westlake, sons Derek R. Sanderson (Brittany), and Nathaniel J. Westlake (Samantha), he was a loving grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren Kaiden, Marlee, Brantley, Charlie, Addelyn, Rilyn, and Oaklee, step grandson Aidan, ex-spouse and best friend of 20 years Jo Anne Bailey Sanderson (Mike), and brothers Bill Blair, Gary Blair, and Randal Blair, sisters Cheryl Annett, Karen Blair-Coleman, and Terri Sanderson, also his little fur baby Paco. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and his mother, Joyce & sister Linda. Robert cherished his time with his children, grandchildren, friends, family, and many co-workers enjoying hunting, motorcycles, camping, and good times. He was a dedicated United Auto Worker at Ford Motor Company for 30 years and took pride in every accomplishment. Per Robert's wishes, a visitation will be held at Herrmann Funeral Home in Fowlerville on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM & 6:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery the following day on Thursday July 2nd, 2020 at 11:00AM.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital of Ann Arbor, Providence Park of Novi, Residential Home Health, and Herrmann Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Herrmann Funeral Home
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Herrmann Funeral Home
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herrmann Funeral Home
1005 East Grand River Ave
Fowlerville, MI 48836
517-223-8656
