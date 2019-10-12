Resources
Robert John Boden Sr.

Robert John Boden Sr. Obituary
Robert John Boden Sr, .73 of Harrison Twp MI.

Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 after a bout with cancer. Bob was surrounded by his wife and family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife and childhood sweetheart Helen Ross, daughter Gina Chizmadia (Raymond) two sons Christopher and (late) Robert Jr. Brother Mike Boden (Lynn) (late) Johnny Boden, sisters Laura Kilpatrick (Loren) (late) Carol Boden. Grandchildren, John (Christine) Andrew (Ally) Genna (Charles) Heather, ALex (Colton) and 4 Great Granddaughters Adrianna, Aliviah, Hailey and Graylyn.

Bobs great sense of humor brought great joy to his family and friends.

Memorial Pending.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
