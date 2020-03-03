|
|
Robert Joseph Burkwitch
Sterling Heights - Robert Joseph Burkwitch, age 62, of Sterling Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. Bob was the beloved son of Nathan and Audrey Burkwitch and loving brother to Terese (Lambert) Scalvini, Anne Burkwitch, and Michele (Anthony) Troschinetz. He was the proud uncle to Alyssa, Anthony, Ariane, Nicola, and Lucas. Bob grew up in Livonia and graduated from Franklin High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Secondary Teaching Degree, Computer Information Systems Degree, and Electronics Degree. He loved his job as a teacher and was well liked by his students. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed fishing and painting in his spare time. Visitation Thursday, March 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Friday, March 6, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020