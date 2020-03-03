Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burkwitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Burkwitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Burkwitch Obituary
Robert Joseph Burkwitch

Sterling Heights - Robert Joseph Burkwitch, age 62, of Sterling Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. Bob was the beloved son of Nathan and Audrey Burkwitch and loving brother to Terese (Lambert) Scalvini, Anne Burkwitch, and Michele (Anthony) Troschinetz. He was the proud uncle to Alyssa, Anthony, Ariane, Nicola, and Lucas. Bob grew up in Livonia and graduated from Franklin High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Secondary Teaching Degree, Computer Information Systems Degree, and Electronics Degree. He loved his job as a teacher and was well liked by his students. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed fishing and painting in his spare time. Visitation Thursday, March 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Friday, March 6, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -