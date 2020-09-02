1/1
Robert L. Coleman
Robert L. Coleman

Robert L Coleman, 80, of Franklin, MI passed away suddenly on September 1. Bob was the second child born to Carl and Iris Coleman of Adrian, MI. He is survived by his son, Brett (Valerie), granddaughter Maisie, former wife, Glenna, brother Ronald (Marilyn), sister Kay Darish (the late Jim), and many nieces and nephews. He was considered by some to be the most interesting man in the world. Bob lived an extremely full life. He was a bouncer at the famous Elbow Room club in Florida and a ski instructor at Mt. Holly and Pine Knob. Bob pioneered his own special lines insurance agency. An avid hunter, Bob and Brett traveled all over the world and received many notable awards. His greatest achievement was being a father to Brett and more recently grandfather to Maisie. Public Visitation Friday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. A Private Funeral Service will take place at 12 p.m. Friday, friends and guests are invited to attend a livestream of the funeral service via the website obituary.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
