Wyandotte - Cornell, Robert L., Jr, age 81, August 27, 2019 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Step-father of Paula (Scott) Irwin, Douglas (Kristen) Schilk and Eric (Kelly) Schilk. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons; his siblings Christine Cornell, Vivian (Robert) Lowrie, Janet (John) Sluka, Kathy (Larry) Vander Velde, David (Susan) Cornell; 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Visitation, Friday, 3:30-8 pm and funeral service Saturday, 2:00 pm at the Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Visit Robert's tribute at www.martenson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019