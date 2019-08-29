Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cornell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Cornell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Cornell Jr. Obituary
Robert L Cornell, Jr.

Wyandotte - Cornell, Robert L., Jr, age 81, August 27, 2019 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Step-father of Paula (Scott) Irwin, Douglas (Kristen) Schilk and Eric (Kelly) Schilk. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons; his siblings Christine Cornell, Vivian (Robert) Lowrie, Janet (John) Sluka, Kathy (Larry) Vander Velde, David (Susan) Cornell; 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Visitation, Friday, 3:30-8 pm and funeral service Saturday, 2:00 pm at the Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Visit Robert's tribute at www.martenson.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now