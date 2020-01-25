Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Giuliani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Giuliani Ii


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Giuliani Ii Obituary
Robert L. Giuliani, II

Robert L. Giuliani II, died January 21, 2020. Bob was born in 1965 to Robert and Sharon Giuliani of Northville. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Racquel Rutter Giuliani, his loving children Angela (Brad), and Jared, his loving step daughter Shantalle, his two cherished grandchildren, his devoted mother Sharon, his dear sister Cheryl Bournias and two adoring nieces and one nephew. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert who died in 2006. Visitation Sunday from 1-3pm at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth 48170. Service will be Sunday at 3pm.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -