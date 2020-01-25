|
|
Robert L. Giuliani, II
Robert L. Giuliani II, died January 21, 2020. Bob was born in 1965 to Robert and Sharon Giuliani of Northville. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Racquel Rutter Giuliani, his loving children Angela (Brad), and Jared, his loving step daughter Shantalle, his two cherished grandchildren, his devoted mother Sharon, his dear sister Cheryl Bournias and two adoring nieces and one nephew. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert who died in 2006. Visitation Sunday from 1-3pm at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth 48170. Service will be Sunday at 3pm.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020