Robert L. Richards
Robert L. Richards, age 87, passed away January 8, 2020. Bob was born in Marquette, MI and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from Northern Michigan University, where he met the love of his life, Judy, and was a devoted high school math teacher. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving uncle of Barth (Cheryl), Lincoln (Barbara) Jory and James (Annette) Jory. Also survived by brother-in-law, James L. (Mary) Jory. Memorial gathering Monday, Jan. 13th, 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass, 11 am, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020