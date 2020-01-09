Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Richards Obituary
Robert L. Richards

Robert L. Richards, age 87, passed away January 8, 2020. Bob was born in Marquette, MI and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from Northern Michigan University, where he met the love of his life, Judy, and was a devoted high school math teacher. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving uncle of Barth (Cheryl), Lincoln (Barbara) Jory and James (Annette) Jory. Also survived by brother-in-law, James L. (Mary) Jory. Memorial gathering Monday, Jan. 13th, 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass, 11 am, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -