Services
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 663-3375
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Great Lakes Cemetery
Holly, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
1927 - 2019
Robert L. Schenck Obituary
Robert L. Schenck

Brighton - Age 91, passed August 1st, 2019. He was born August 31st, 1927 in Dayton, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by his son, John Patrick Schenck. Dear brother of Marilyn Kavalauskas, Carol Sue Whitt and Barbara Pitman. Beloved father of James Schenck (Theresa), Jacqueline Hubert (Daniel), Jennifer Bassett (Kent), Mary Kliber (William) and Elizabeth Lakins. Loving grandfather to twenty-six grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Celebration at the Muehlig Funeral Chapel in Ann Arbor on August 31st, 2019, 1-5 PM, (734) 663-3375. Honorary donations to Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
