Robert L. Schultz
Traverse City - Schultz, Robert L., 84, of Traverse City, formerly of the Detroit area, died July 10, 2019. Long time educator in Missouri Synod Lutheran Schools in the Detroit Area. Survived by his wife Gail; children, Matthew Schultz and Heidi Dowidait and extended family. Visitation will take place 6-8 pm Wednesday, July 17 at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1003 S. Maple, Traverse City. Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com for more information.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019