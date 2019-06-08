|
Robert "Hank" Lamp
Novi - Robert "Hank" Lamp, 74 of Novi, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019, following a long illness.
A celebration of Hank's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 1:00 a.m. at Legacy Church, 45301 West Eleven Mile Road, Novi, Michigan, 48375.
Hank is survived by six brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. To the hundreds of school children, he was known as "Mr. Hank". He was a loyal and faithful member of Legacy Church. Hank was very generous with his time and resources and looked for ways in which to help others. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hank's name to Legacy Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 8, 2019