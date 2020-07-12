1/
Robert Lawrence Simon
Robert Lawrence Simon

Detroit - On Friday, July 10th Robert Lawrence Simon, loving brother and father of 3 passed away the age of 56.

Robert was born October 12, 1963 in Detroit. He was a very creative landscaper and worked hard for beautiful results. He loved the outdoors, fishing, model building and tinkering with cars. Most of all, he loved his family.

Robert was preceded in death by his son Robert, brother Jeff and parents Robert and Dolores Simon. He is survived by his daughter Bobbi Lynn, and grandchildren Grover, Ayannah, Darnell and Karmyne Carlisle, daughter Jessica Hope, and granddaughter Scarlett Ellison. Brothers: Keith(Janet),

Kevin(Connie), and Tim. Sisters: Patty(Jerry) Jordan and Jill (MaryAnn Murray) Berk, as well as several nieces and nephews. Robert will be celebrated at a private memorial by family.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
