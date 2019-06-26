|
|
|
Robert Lee Love
Detroit - Robert Lee Love passed away on June 1, 2019. Born in Starkville, MS, on August 16, 1927. He was the 5th and last surviving of 6 children born to William and Maude Love. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Margaret, their daughters, Pamela, Linda, and Sandra, sons-in-law, Gary, Marty, William, Grandchildren Stacy, Kelly, Evan, Matthew, Michael, Robert, Grace, Liam, and eight great grand children. He will be incredibly missed. The lessons he taught us all, will be passed on for generations to come.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Barrancas, in Pensacola on August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 26, 2019
Read More