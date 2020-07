Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lee Sakuta



Kalkaska MI - Robert Lee Sakuta, 77 of Kalkaska MI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Munson Hospital in Grayling, Michigan.



Please join us to Celebrate Bob's Life at 2:00 pm on August 1, 2020 at The Kalkaska Eagles #4496. 15854 M-72, Grayling, MI 49738.



Memorials may be made in remembrance of Robert Lee Sakuta to 'Gift of Life Michigan'.









