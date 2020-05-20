Robert Link
1932 - 2020
Robert Link, 87, of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of nearly 63 years and his son Frederick, as well as his granddaughters Helena and Amy. He is predeceased by his brother Dick and his son Charles. Robert, or Bob, as he was known to his friends, was born in Detroit on the 2nd of July 1932. He was a proud graduate of the Detroit Public School system, Wayne University and the University of Michigan Law School. Following his graduation from law school, Robert was admitted to the Michigan Bar, initially practicing law for a law firm in Detroit, while serving in the Judge Advocate General Corp in the Michigan Air National Guard, where he obtained the rank of captain. Robert spent most of his career working as an attorney for the Chrysler Financial Corporation for more than thirty years, retiring in 1996. Robert will be remembered for his wry humor, his exceptional intellect and his encyclopedic knowledge of seemingly everything, which he used to entertain numerous friends and guests. Robert was an avid reader, especially of history and politics, an activity that he continued to enjoy until his final days. Robert will be buried in a private ceremony. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
