Bloomfield Hills - Dr. Robert M. Katz, 88, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 27 March 2019. Beloved husband of 26 years of Gail Katz. Cherished father of Jonathan (Terry) Katz, Deborah Katz, Suzi (Jerry Hudgins) Katz, and Michael (Sandra Aresta) Katz. Loving Grandpa Bob of Natalie Aresta-Katz, Andrea Aresta-Katz, and Molly (Glen) Nogami. Also survived by Gail's children and grandchildren, Mara (Bengt Jansson) Leichtman, Hava (Tim Szakal) Leichtman, Ari Leichtman, Daniel, Jonathan, and Aashma Goldfarb. Adored brother of Valerie (the late Perry) Swartz. As a Doctor of Osteopathy, he was the Chief of Radiology at Art Centre Hospital for many years and worked as a radiologist until the age of 80. Bob always had a positive attitude and an unquenchable zest for life. His many friendships lasted his entire life. He was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He lost his first wife June after almost 36 years of marriage, and was devoted to his second wife Gail for the past 26 years. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 31, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019