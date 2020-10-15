Robert M. Koziara
Koziara, Robert M., joined his twin brother, Gerry, and parents, John and Florence, in Heaven on October 14, 2020. Bob is survived by his brothers John and Mike (Peggy), nieces Kim (Chris), Kelly, and Krissie (John), and nephew Matt (Jess). Bob was a tireless and hard worker who enjoyed tax season, golfing, Tiger baseball, yard work, and preparing Christmas Eve dinner for his family. Bob will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 4PM to 8PM, with scripture service at 7PM at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., in Livonia, MI on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Bob will lie in-state at 10:30 AM, with Mass at 11:00 AM at St. John XXIII Parish, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., in Redford, MI on Monday, October 19, 2020. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
