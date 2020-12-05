1/1
Robert Mason
Robert Mason

Macomb Twp. - Dec. 5, 2020 Age 76

Beloved husband of 51 years of Marcia with whom he shared a lifetime of love and memories. Loving father of Randy (Reesa) Mason and Melissa (Jeff) Tamplin. Proud grandfather of Allison, Nicole, Justin, Owen, and Logan. Dear brother of Jonnie (the late Harold) Sorensen and brother in law of David (the late Karen) Erman. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Funeral Wednesday 10 AM at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Isidore Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
