Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
404 E. Liberty St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McKiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" McKiernan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bobby" McKiernan Obituary
Robert "Bobby" McKiernan

Highland - Robert "Bobby" McKiernan of Highland, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. He was 40 years old.

Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; loving mother, Jani (Tim) Hyland; grandfather, Tom Logan.

Also survived by many loving extended family and dear friends.

Bobby is preceded in death by his loving father, Robert McKiernan (dec 2012).

A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Tuesday, April 16th, at 11AM. Family and friends may gather at funeral home on Monday, April 15th from 3-7PM.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Detroit Animal Care and Control 7401

Chrysler Dr. Detroit, Mi 48211

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.