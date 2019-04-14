|
|
Robert "Bobby" McKiernan
Highland - Robert "Bobby" McKiernan of Highland, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. He was 40 years old.
Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; loving mother, Jani (Tim) Hyland; grandfather, Tom Logan.
Also survived by many loving extended family and dear friends.
Bobby is preceded in death by his loving father, Robert McKiernan (dec 2012).
A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Tuesday, April 16th, at 11AM. Family and friends may gather at funeral home on Monday, April 15th from 3-7PM.
Memorial Contributions can be made to: Detroit Animal Care and Control 7401
Chrysler Dr. Detroit, Mi 48211
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019