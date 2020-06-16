Robert McNab
Robert McNab

Shelby Township - Robert McNab, age 67 of Shelby Township, passed away June 13, 2020.

Loving husband of Leslie.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19 at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home (46530 Romeo Plank, Macomb 48044) from 3 pm-8 pm with a 7 pm service.

Please leave a memory at lee-ellenafuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
07:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
