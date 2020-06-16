Robert McNab
Shelby Township - Robert McNab, age 67 of Shelby Township, passed away June 13, 2020.
Loving husband of Leslie.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19 at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home (46530 Romeo Plank, Macomb 48044) from 3 pm-8 pm with a 7 pm service.
Please leave a memory at lee-ellenafuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.