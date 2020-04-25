|
|
Robert Michael Gould
Brighton - Robert Michael Gould, age 52 of Brighton passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan. Robert was a brilliant husband, father, son, and brother. He completed his bachelor's degree at Michigan State University, and his masters at Wayne State, both in electrical engineering. He married Jamie Gould in 1995 and had two beautiful children, Joelle in 1998 and Joseph in 2000. Rob took his love for cars and not only made it into a career, but also a hobby. One of his most proud car projects was his 1968 mustang that he worked extremely hard on and personalized for himself. Rob also enjoyed fishing, and especially loved taking his son to Traverse City, Michigan every summer for salmon fishing in the bay. Rob was an easy going man and enjoyed the simplicity in life. It didn't take a lot to make him happy, if it was just a simple conversation on the phone, or sitting by the fire with his loved ones on a camping trip.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Jamie Gould, children Joelle Gould, and Joseph Gould, brother Matthew Gould Dzielsky, and his parents Walter Dzielsky and Gloria Gould Dzielsky. He is preceded in death by his brother Christopher John Gould.
A Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, April 29th at 11:00 A.M.
from the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home. Please click the "Tribute Wall" link at the top of Robert's obituary at 10:50 A.M. in which time the live-streaming will begin. The immediate family will gather privately prior to the service.
Memorial Donations may be made in Robert's memory to Mental Health America.
https://www.mhanational.org/donate-mental-health-america
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020