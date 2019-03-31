|
Robert Pittman
Sterling Heights - Robert "Bob" M. Pittman, age 64, passed away on March 21. U.S. Veteran and retiree of the City of Warren. Loving father of Robert S. Pittman. Beloved brother of Sandra (Sal) Passalacqua and Cheryl (Dave) Berry. He leaves behind dear nieces and nephews as well as many dear relatives and friends. Per his request, he will be cremated. Suggested by the family, donations in his memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmo naryfibrosis.org).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019