Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Pittman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Pittman Obituary
Robert Pittman

Sterling Heights - Robert "Bob" M. Pittman, age 64, passed away on March 21. U.S. Veteran and retiree of the City of Warren. Loving father of Robert S. Pittman. Beloved brother of Sandra (Sal) Passalacqua and Cheryl (Dave) Berry. He leaves behind dear nieces and nephews as well as many dear relatives and friends. Per his request, he will be cremated. Suggested by the family, donations in his memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmo naryfibrosis.org).



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.